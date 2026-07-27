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Parliamentary Committee commends NPA for strengthening Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  27 July 2026 6:42pm
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The Parliamentary Select Committee on Economy and Development has praised the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for its effective regulation of Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector, describing the Authority as a key contributor to the country's economic growth and stability.

The commendation was made during a working visit by the Committee to the NPA, where members met with the Authority’s Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, and the executive management team to gain first-hand insight into its operations, regulatory mandate and ongoing reforms.

Chairperson of the Committee, Eric Afful, said the visit formed part of Parliament’s oversight responsibility and was intended to verify information gathered during previous engagements while strengthening collaboration with the Authority.

“The purpose of our visit is to follow up on our previous engagements and verify relevant information. We are not here as policemen but as partners who want to collaborate with the Authority,” Hon. Afful said.

He commended the NPA for its contribution to Ghana’s development, noting that the Authority plays a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the economy while making a significant contribution to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In his remarks, Mr Tameklo expressed appreciation to the Committee for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of Parliament’s continued commitment to supporting and strengthening the downstream petroleum industry.

“Today, the Authority is honoured to receive members of this august Committee of Parliament. I have always maintained that the work of Members of Parliament is not a joke, and so today we have opened our doors for verification, so it does not become the CEO’s words only,” he stated.

Mr Tameklo reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to maintaining a safe, efficient and resilient downstream petroleum industry, stressing that the engagement offered an opportunity to highlight the Authority’s achievements, ongoing reforms and its critical role in safeguarding the sector.

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