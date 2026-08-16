Ghana receives five new envoys to strengthen diplomatic relations – Ablakwa

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has welcomed five newly designated envoys to Ghana, describing their arrival as an opportunity to strengthen the country’s diplomatic relations and international partnerships.

In a post on his Facebook page, Ablakwa said Ghana was “always delighted” to welcome distinguished envoys tasked with advancing the country’s relations with their respective nations and international organisations.

They are H.E. Shehu Ilu Barde, Nigerian High Commissioner-Designate to Ghana; H.E. Surinder Bhagat, Indian High Commissioner-Designate; H.E. Fouad Khazzaka, Lebanese Ambassador-Designate; H.E. Keara Shaw, Australian High Commissioner-Designate; and H.E. Emmanuel Kalenzi, UNIDO Resident Representative to Ghana.

The reception of the envoys underscores Ghana’s commitment to strengthening diplomatic ties, fostering international cooperation and advancing mutual interests with partner countries and organisations.

The new envoys are expected to work with the Ghanaian government to promote cooperation in areas of shared interest, including trade, investment, development and people-to-people relations.

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