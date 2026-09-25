Four more arrested over alleged 2026 school placement fraud

Man in handcuffs

Four more people, including a physician assistant in Kumasi, have been arrested over their alleged involvement in the 2026 school placement fraud.

The arrests were made in Kumasi and at the Accra Resolution Centres as investigations into alleged attempts to manipulate the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) continue.

In Kumasi, a physician assistant at the SDA Hospital, Yaw Adjei Boateng, was arrested on Thursday, September 24, and interrogated by officers of the Intelligence Unit.

According to information available to the Ministry of Education from the Ghana Police Service, Yaw Adjei Boateng admitted knowing Vicentia Antwi Appiah and told investigators that she had contacted him to help secure placement for Benedicta Yaa Edinam at Mafe Methodist Girls’ Senior High School.

He reportedly told investigators that he received GH¢8,500 from Vicentia Antwi Appiah and subsequently forwarded the money to his former schoolmate, Brian Opare Addo, who works at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, to help facilitate the placement.

The placement was unsuccessful, he reportedly told investigators.

Yaw Adjei Boateng further claimed that he later instructed Brian Opare Addo to refund the money to Vicentia Antwi Appiah and that the refund was made.

He also told investigators that Brian Opare Addo had previously helped him secure placement for another person at St Monica’s Senior High School.

As part of the ongoing investigation, Brian Opare Addo has been invited to report to the Intelligence Unit on Monday, September 28, to assist with investigations.

Meanwhile, two other persons were arrested at the Accra Resolution Centre on Friday, September 25, as the probe into the alleged school placement fraud widened.

The latest arrests bring to four the number of persons arrested in connection with the investigation over the past 48 hours, with one other person invited to assist with the probe.

The Police Service had previously arrested two individuals on September 17, 2026, over their alleged involvement in school placement fraud.

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