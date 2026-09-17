Afo-Toffey Supports 1,000 Jomoro SHS freshers with educational materials

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Jomoro and Deputy Minister of Transport, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has supported 1,000 newly admitted Senior High School students in the constituency with educational materials through her annual scholarship initiative.
The beneficiaries, who gained admission to various Senior High Schools across the country, received trunks, wooden chop boxes, mattresses, exercise books, and mosquito nets to ease the financial burden on their families as they begin their secondary education.
The items were presented through the Jomoro Municipal Director of Education at Bonyere in the Western Region. The initiative forms part of Madam Afo-Toffey’s sixth annual scholarship programme for brilliant but needy students in the municipality.
Madam Afo-Toffey said her personal experience had reinforced her belief in the importance of providing young people with access to education. “I would not have attained my current position if my parents had not given me the opportunity to receive formal education,” she said.
She said the intervention was intended to promote education and contribute to the development of Jomoro, stressing that education remained critical to both individual advancement and national development.
The Jomoro Municipal Director of Education, Edith Mary Hagan, commended the MP for sustaining the initiative for six years, saying the support had come at a time when some parents were struggling to provide basic boarding materials for their children.
She said the Education Directorate would work with the MP’s office to track the academic performance of the 1,000 beneficiaries in their respective schools and encouraged the students to make effective use of the materials and excel in their studies.
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