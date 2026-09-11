GES rolls out EduPack to tackle bedbugs in SHS, SHTS

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) is introducing EduPack packages to Senior High Schools (SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) in a move aimed at limiting the personal items students carry to school and curbing the spread of bedbugs within boarding facilities.
Prospectus Ghana Ltd. has been tasked with distributing the packages to schools between August 1 and September 10, 2026.
The GES says the initiative will ease the burden on students who often travel with bulky personal belongings while helping schools deal with infestations linked to items brought from home.
Rather than waiting for the packages to arrive, school authorities have been asked to make the necessary arrangements to receive them and cooperate with officials of Prospectus Ghana Ltd.
Regional Directors have also been instructed to communicate the distribution plan to heads of schools in their respective regions.
“The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform all Heads of Senior High Schools(SHS) and Senior High Technical Schools (SHTS) that Prospectus Ghana Ltd. will distribute EduPack Packages to schools from 1st August to 10th September, 2026,” the Service said.
It urged schools to support the exercise and provided 0507000753 and 0500600607 for further enquiries.
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