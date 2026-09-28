GES clarifies NCPTA, Prospectus Ghana Limited partnership

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Education Service (GES) has clarified its position on a reported partnership between the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) and Prospectus Ghana Limited to market and sell products across approximately 200 schools.
The GES said the clarification was intended to prevent any misunderstanding and protect parents and students from unapproved financial commitments.
The Service stated that the NCPTA has not been mandated, appointed, or authorised to represent it or enter into commercial agreements on behalf of the GES, public schools, parents, or students.
“The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) has not been mandated, appointed, or authorised by the Ghana Education Service to represent, speak, or enter into commercial agreements on behalf of the Service, public schools, parents, or students,” it said.
The GES also clarified the role of Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), explaining that they operate at the individual school level and engage directly with local school authorities on matters concerning learner development and school welfare.
“Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs) function strictly at the individual school level, working directly with local school authorities on matters concerning learner development and school welfare,” it said.
The Service further stated that it does not recognise a national PTA structure with the authority to issue directives, negotiate sales arrangements or represent parents and schools under the GES.
“The GES does not recognise a national PTA structure empowered to issue directives, negotiate sales arrangements, or represent all parents and schools under the Service,” it added.
On its relationship with Prospectus Ghana Limited, the GES confirmed that it has a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the company to introduce its educational products and services to schools.
The Service, however, stressed that the agreement does not make the purchase of the products compulsory.
“While the GES maintains a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prospectus Ghana Limited to introduce its educational products and services to schools, purchasing these items is strictly voluntary” the GES said.
It added that the MoU does not give any external body the authority to make the products compulsory for students.
“The MoU does not make the acquisition of Prospectus Ghana products compulsory, nor does it empower any external body to impose them as required school items,” it said.
The GES said it remains committed to protecting parents and learners from unauthorised financial demands in public schools.
“The Ghana Education Service remains unyieldingly committed to protecting learners and parents from unauthorised fees, compulsory product purchases, and unapproved financial levies in all public schools,”.
The Service further directed school authorities, parents and third-party vendors to ensure that all communications and arrangements comply with official GES guidelines.
“School authorities, parents, and third-party vendors must ensure that all communications and arrangements strictly align with official GES guidelines,” it added.
The GES said it would continue to enforce compliance across public basic and senior high schools and uphold what it described as the need for transparency in access to education.
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