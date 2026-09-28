Alan Kyerematen urges Ghanaians to make a ‘strategic choice’ in 2028

United Party leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to make what he describes as a “strategic choice” in the 2028 general election to move the country forward by ending the political dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking in an interview with Joy Prime’s Nathaniel Attoh, Mr Kyerematen said the country needed to consider an alternative political direction, arguing that the two parties had dominated Ghana’s political landscape for decades without resolving several persistent development challenges.

“My hope is that in 2028, the people of Ghana will make a strategic choice to move our country forward by ending the duopoly,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen attributed what he described as Ghana’s continuing underdevelopment to the dominance of the two parties, citing challenges in infrastructure, electricity, water, education and healthcare.

“It is the duopoly that has created this continuing underdevelopment challenge,” he said.

He questioned why, after what he described as 34 years of dominance by the two parties, successive administrations had continued to grapple with basic development concerns.

“How is it that two political parties have dominated our politics for 34 years [and] still cannot deal with the challenge of roads, our lights don’t stay on, there are people who have never had water running through their taps for 30 years?” he asked.

He also pointed to recurring difficulties in the education sector, including challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System, and said the health sector continued to face serious problems.

“Every year we have a repeat of these challenges; our health sector has serious challenges,” he added.

Mr Kyerematen also sought to highlight his political experience and national recognition as he made the case for an alternative political force.

“I am an old horse in this game; there is no village in Ghana where if I step out… it’s either they recognise my face, or they recognise my brand as Alan Cash,” he said.

“I think I have done my politics in a civilised way, so I know that the people love me.”

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