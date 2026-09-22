Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change

United Party (UP) leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has explained that the short period between his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the 2024 general elections made it impractical for him to establish a fully-fledged political party.

Mr Kyerematen said although he had resolved to leave the NPP and pursue an alternative political path, there was insufficient time to complete the organisational and legal processes required to establish a conventional political party and prepare it for the December 2024 elections.

He subsequently contested the presidential election under the Movement for Change, which provided the political platform through which he could participate in the election while advancing the ideas and principles he had set out.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, September 21, Mr Kyerematen said the Movement for Change was chosen as a political organisation because the available time did not permit him to establish a new party.

“When I left the NPP, the time was too short for me to organise a full political party but to be able still to show up in the general election, obviously, you needed some kind of vehicle,” he said.

He said the legal framework allowed him to contest through a political organisation rather than a conventional political party, but stressed that the identity of the vehicle was less important than the principles behind it.

“The important thing was about the principle underpinning that political vehicle, which was the Movement for Change,” Mr Kyerematen added.

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