Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change

Audio By Carbonatix
United Party (UP) leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has explained that the short period between his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the 2024 general elections made it impractical for him to establish a fully-fledged political party.
Mr Kyerematen said although he had resolved to leave the NPP and pursue an alternative political path, there was insufficient time to complete the organisational and legal processes required to establish a conventional political party and prepare it for the December 2024 elections.
He subsequently contested the presidential election under the Movement for Change, which provided the political platform through which he could participate in the election while advancing the ideas and principles he had set out.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, September 21, Mr Kyerematen said the Movement for Change was chosen as a political organisation because the available time did not permit him to establish a new party.
“When I left the NPP, the time was too short for me to organise a full political party but to be able still to show up in the general election, obviously, you needed some kind of vehicle,” he said.
He said the legal framework allowed him to contest through a political organisation rather than a conventional political party, but stressed that the identity of the vehicle was less important than the principles behind it.
“The important thing was about the principle underpinning that political vehicle, which was the Movement for Change,” Mr Kyerematen added.
Latest Stories
-
AFCON 2027Q: Ghana face ‘difficult’ Ivory Coast clash without Kudus – Adebayor
17 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Understanding the Competitive Landscape
17 minutes
-
IFC partners with Absa Bank Ghana and Complete Farmer to expand agricultural finance in Ghana
32 minutes
-
The thing that transforms An Image into Art is The Point of View
37 minutes
-
Mahama: Ghana’s health reset will prioritise local drug production
56 minutes
-
Mahama lists maternal and child health as first test of Accra Reset
57 minutes
-
Beyond the GH¢500b Target: A legislative blueprint to protect Ghana’s workforce (Part 2)
57 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen explains why he contested 2024 election under Movement for Change
58 minutes
-
+233 to host Pat Thomas’ 80th birthday concert
1 hour
-
EPA warns climate resilience plans face $22.6bn financing demand
1 hour
-
Today’s front pages: Tuesday, September 22, 2026
1 hour
-
Alan: ‘NPP has abandoned values of UP tradition, but I believe in those values’
1 hour
-
Sustaining economic gains is Mahama’s real test – Alan Kyerematen
1 hour
-
‘We won political independence, but global power remained elsewhere’ – Mahama
2 hours
-
Mahama to take Accra Reset agenda into AU framework in 2027
2 hours