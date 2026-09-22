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Alan: ‘NPP has abandoned values of UP tradition, but I believe in those values’

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  22 September 2026 7:47am
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United Party (UP) founder and leader Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen says his decision to leave the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was driven by a disagreement over the party’s direction rather than a personal dispute.

He argued that the NPP had, over time, moved away from the principles and values that originally shaped the United Party tradition from which it emerged.

Mr Kyerematen said his political journey outside the NPP was therefore intended to provide an alternative platform for the values he believes should define the tradition, while also broadening its focus to address what he described as the wider Ghanaian project.

“My very humble opinion is that they’ve completely abandoned the original ideals, the moral order, and the values of the UP tradition. But I believe in those values,” Mr Kyerematen said in an interview on Channel One TV.

He said the new UP was seeking to revive those principles while developing a political agenda that goes beyond the interests of any particular party.

According to him, the political tradition should not be equated with the fortunes of individual parties, since its underlying values could survive even when a party associated with it departs from them.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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