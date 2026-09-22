Sustaining economic gains is Mahama’s real test – Alan Kyerematen

Audio By Carbonatix
United Party leader Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen says the progress recorded in Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators under the current administration will only have lasting significance if the gains can be maintained over time.
He said improvements in economic stability were important, but should not be viewed as the ultimate measure of the government’s performance.
In his view, the ability to preserve those gains and build on them would provide a stronger indication of whether the economic measures introduced by the administration are working.
Mr Kyerematen stressed that economic management should not be judged solely by short-term improvements, since temporary stability could easily be reversed without the right policies, institutions and systems to sustain it.
He made the comments during an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, September 21, while assessing the performance of the National Democratic Congress government and President John Dramani Mahama.
“If you ask me about my own assessment of what the NDC and President John Dramani Mahama have done, I would say, generally, they have done well, particularly stabilising the macroeconomy,” he said.
Mr Kyerematen said the central question now was whether the government could sustain the progress it had achieved.
“Success is good and is very important, but the real litmus test of success is when you are able to sustain it,” he said, urging attention to the policies and systems required to preserve economic stability beyond the immediate period.
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