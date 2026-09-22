Mahama to take Accra Reset agenda into AU framework in 2027

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to take the Accra Reset agenda into the African Union’s collective policy framework when Ghana assumes the chairmanship of the continental body in 2027.

He said Ghana would use its position to advance discussions on reforms to global systems and promote greater self-reliance and resilience among African countries.

“As Ghana prepares to assume the Chairmanship of the African Union in 2027, we will carry this Reset agenda into the heart of Africa’s collective policy framework,” President Mahama said.

He said Ghana would work with the Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 plus China in advancing the agenda, stressing the need for stronger cooperation among countries of the Global South.

President Mahama said the objective was to promote a new form of international cooperation based on equality and shared responsibility, rather than relationships in which developing countries remained dependent on decisions and resources controlled elsewhere.

He made this known on Monday, September 21, after launching the High-Level Panel Report of the Accra Reset, titled “A Sovereign Future for Health,” on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.