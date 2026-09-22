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Accra Reset must move from ‘design to execution’ – Mahama

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  22 September 2026 7:13am
President John Dramani Mahama
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President John Dramani Mahama has warned against letting the Accra Reset become another international initiative that produces declarations without tangible results for citizens.

He said the initiative had now moved beyond conceptual discussions, with Ghana and the Presidential Council preparing to work with governments, global health organisations, development finance institutions, philanthropies and private-sector actors to translate its recommendations into practical country-level agreements.

“We are now moving from design to execution,” President Mahama said during the high-level Accra Reset event on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He said the next phase would focus on building networks that link research, regulatory oversight, local manufacturing, and reliable distribution, with potential partners including institutions in Africa, Asia, India, Indonesia, and the Gulf.

President Mahama also stressed that the initiative was not intended to promote isolationism, describing its approach instead as “pragmatic interdependence” in which countries work together as equals while developing stronger domestic capabilities.

He formally launched the High-Level Panel’s report, A Sovereign Future for Health, which contains five proposed political shifts and ten recommendations for reforming global health governance.

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