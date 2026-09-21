Prof. Kwofie urges publishers to use indigenous knowledge systems to decolonise AI

The Director of the Institute of Applied Science and Technology at the University of Ghana, Prof. Samuel Kojo Kwofie, has called for the integration of indigenous knowledge systems into data used to train artificial intelligence (AI) models as part of efforts to promote culturally inclusive development and decolonise AI.

Prof. Kwofie made the call when he served as a guest reviewer at the launch of “The Book Industry Programme in Ghana: From Dream to Reality and Beyond’’, authored by I.K. Appiah. The event formed part of the 23rd Ghana International Book Fair 2026, held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Prof. Kwofie urged publishers to embrace emerging AI technologies while incorporating Ghanaian knowledge systems and locally developed solutions. He noted that artificial intelligence was already influencing different stages of publishing through automation and digitalisation.

He cautioned, however, that AI should not be regarded as a replacement for human creativity and responsibility in the publishing industry. Prof. Kwofie reiterated that issues of ethics, plagiarism and cognitive ownership should underpin creative writing.

While AI could support efficiency, decrease production time, content creation and streamline various publishing processes, he said, it could not replace the role of authors and publishers.

He therefore encouraged industry stakeholders to find a balance between technological advancement and the development of indigenous capacity.

Publishing as a Driver of Knowledge

Reviewing the book, Prof. Kwofie described it as a strategic resource that could strengthen Ghana's publishing industry and create opportunities for networking, knowledge development and professional growth.

He commended I.K. Appiah for producing what he described as a well-researched and strategically written account of the Publishing Studies Programme's nearly four-decade journey.

According to him, the publication goes beyond documenting the history of the Book Industry Programme at the Department of Publishing Studies, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) by highlighting the achievements and impact of students and alumni who passed through the programme.

He said the book would serve as a useful resource for professionals, students and other stakeholders seeking to understand the evolution and opportunities within Ghana's publishing industry.

Prof. Kwofie emphasised the critical role publishing has played in shaping the knowledge ecosystem, noting that its influence extends across virtually every sphere of society.

He encouraged young people to consider publishing studies as a viable area of academic and professional pursuit, arguing that the book industry equips graduates with skills applicable across several sectors.

Digital Content Expanding Access to Books

The academic also highlighted the changing nature of books in the digital age, noting that publications can increasingly be produced, distributed and accessed as digital content.

He explained that readers with access to appropriate digital devices can read books without necessarily relying on traditional physical formats.

For him, this development reinforces the need for publishers and other industry players to adapt to emerging technologies while ensuring that Ghanaian knowledge and content remain relevant and accessible.

Four Decades of the Publishing Studies Programme

The Book Industry Programme in Ghana: From Dream to Reality and Beyond traces the development of the book publishing programme over approximately 40 years.

The book was authored by I.K. Appiah, a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Publishing Studies, Faculty of Art, College of Art and Built Environment (CABE), KNUST, and published by Adwinsa Publication (GH) Ltd.

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