Ghana Catholic Bishops demand urgent action against drug trafficking

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called for urgent, coordinated national action to combat illicit drug trafficking and abuse, describing the menace as a serious national concern and a profound moral crisis.

The Bishops said the recent seizure of nearly 3.9 tonnes of cocaine in France, allegedly concealed in a container of plastic waste from Ghana, underscored the need for stronger surveillance and accountability at the country’s ports, airports and borders.

In a statement, the Conference called for thorough investigations to establish how such a large consignment allegedly passed through legitimate commercial channels.

The Bishops commended the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and other state agencies involved in combating the drug trade, while urging continued cooperation with French authorities to uncover the full extent of the trafficking network.

They also welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s formation of an inter-agency task force to tackle the movement of narcotic drugs through Ghana’s ports, airports and borders.

Call to dismantle trafficking networks

The Conference said the Dunkirk seizure should be viewed within the context of a wider national problem, citing other narcotics interceptions linked to Ghana in recent years.

It also expressed concern over the alleged involvement of people in positions of trust, including public officials and, regrettably, members of the Church.

“The fight must include anyone who abuses public trust to facilitate the movement of illicit substances,” the statement said.

The Bishops further urged investigators to look beyond couriers and identify the financiers and principal traffickers behind the trade.

“A pattern in which couriers are prosecuted while the networks that finance them escape scrutiny is the failure any credible national response must overcome,” the Conference said.

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