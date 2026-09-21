Patience Akyianu, former Barclays Bank Ghana MD and Hollard Group CEO, reported dead

The former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana and Group Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana, Patience Enyonam Akyianu, has reportedly passed away.

Her reported death marks the loss of a prominent figure in Ghana’s banking and insurance industries, where she built a career spanning more than two decades and held senior leadership positions.

The circumstances surrounding her reported death have not been independently confirmed. But the CEO Network Ghana, which confirmed her demise in a statement, said, "It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our dear friend and distinguished CEO, Patience Akyianu, Group CEO of Hollard Holdings."

"Her passing is a deeply painful loss to the business community and to all of us who knew and cherished her. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, friends and loved ones. May God grant them strength and comfort during this difficult time. Further details will be shared as received from the family. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace", it said.

From banking to insurance leadership

Mrs Akyianu built much of her career in banking, serving in senior financial and executive positions before her appointment as Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana.

She previously worked as Finance Director at the bank before becoming its Managing Director, a position she held for five years.

According to a profile published by the Ghana Stock Exchange, she had more than 26 years of experience in banking and finance, including 17 years in the banking industry before transitioning to insurance in 2018.

Her academic qualifications included an MBA in Finance and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, specialising in Accounting, both from the University of Ghana Business School.

She was also a certified professional accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.

Hollard Ghana’s pioneering Group CEO

In October 2018, Mrs Akyianu left Barclays Bank Ghana to become the Chief Executive Officer of Hollard Ghana Holdings, taking charge of the newly established insurance group.

Her appointment followed Hollard’s expansion in Ghana, bringing together Hollard Insurance Ghana, formerly Metropolitan Insurance, and Hollard Life Assurance Ghana.

She became the group’s first CEO, leading its efforts to expand its presence in Ghana’s insurance market and develop consumer-focused insurance solutions.

In a 2021 reflection on her leadership journey, Mrs Akyianu described the move from banking to insurance as a leap of faith.

She said she had been attracted by the opportunity to build Hollard into a household name in Ghana, despite moving into an industry in which she had relatively little experience.

“I saw a great brand with a great purpose, a great vision, and a great business ethos,” she wrote.

She described her years at Hollard as a period of transformation, innovation and growth, while acknowledging the challenges of building a business in a new sector.

A career marked by industry recognition

Mrs Akyianu’s contributions to Ghana’s financial services sector earned her several professional honours.

In May 2025, she received the Millennium Excellence Award for Finance and Capital Market Excellence at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The award recognised her leadership at Barclays Bank Ghana and Hollard Ghana, as well as her contribution to the development of the finance and capital markets.

The citation highlighted her role in the adoption of International Financial Reporting Standards at Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays Bank Ghana, saying it had enhanced transparency and discipline in the banking sector.

She was also recognised for her contributions to leadership and mentorship.

Beyond her executive roles, Mrs Akyianu served on corporate boards and was a founding member of the Executive Women Network and the International Women’s Forum, Ghana.

Commitment to inclusion and customer-focused insurance

At Hollard Ghana, Mrs Akyianu championed efforts to make insurance more accessible to individuals and businesses.

The company introduced products and partnerships aimed at reaching underserved customers and expanding access to insurance.

Among these was the Asomdwee insurance product, launched in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency in 2021 to provide tailored insurance cover for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

She described the initiative as part of a broader effort to support business owners and protect their assets against unexpected events.

Her leadership also coincided with Hollard’s investment in new distribution channels, digital insurance solutions and customer experience.

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