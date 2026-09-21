Visibility without substance is just noise; I don’t seek popularity—Dr Oppong-Fosu

National Chairman hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, has rejected suggestions that his decision to contest the party’s leadership race is motivated by a desire for visibility, insisting that he is seeking to offer “substance” rather than simply increase his political visibility.

Speaking to JoyNews on Monday, September 21, Dr Oppong-Fosu said some politicians enter leadership contests despite knowing they are unlikely to win, primarily to raise their public profile and make their names more recognisable.

He, however, said his own political journey had been fundamentally different, arguing that he had never been driven by the pursuit of the political spotlight or personal glory.

Dr Oppong-Fosu said, “There have been elections, and there are some, as you rightly put it, people add to the numbers, and they say that I want to have the spotlight.”

According to him, some candidates may deliberately join political races because the contest provides an opportunity to put their names and images before a wider audience, even when they recognise that they have little prospect of winning.

“They want to be visible. So then they join the race, knowing very well that they are not going to win, but they have their names out there. They have their image out there for people to know them,” he said.

Dr Oppong-Fosu stressed that he was not participating in the NDC’s National Chairman contest for such reasons.

“I’m not in for that. I’m not. If you watched my political journey, I don’t seek a spotlight," he said.

The former Minister of Local Government said his involvement in politics stretches back more than four decades, arguing that his long record should demonstrate that he has not pursued political office simply for recognition.

“I don’t seek glory. I don’t chase front-line seats. I’ve been in for well over four decades,” he said.

He maintained, however, that remaining outside the spotlight had been a deliberate characteristic of his political career rather than evidence of disengagement.

“I’m not a person who likes to seek a spotlight,” he said.

‘Visibility without substance is just noise’

Dr Oppong-Fosu subsequently framed his candidacy around what he described as the importance of substance in political leadership.

“Visibility without substance is just noise,” he declared.

He said the NDC should be concerned not merely with how prominent or recognisable individuals are, but with the ideas, experience, and contribution they can bring to the party.

Dr Oppong-Fosu also suggested that political contests can sometimes place excessive emphasis on appearance and public visibility rather than the underlying qualities and ideas of candidates.

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