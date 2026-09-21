Mahama to host high-level Accra Reset meeting to assess progress, renew commitments

President John Dramani Mahama will host a high-level side meeting on the Accra Reset on Monday, September 21, bringing together global leaders, health development advocates, and partner institutions to assess progress and renew commitments one year after the initiative was launched in New York.

As part of the meeting, President Mahama is expected to launch a report prepared by a panel established by the Accra Reset Presidential Council.

The event will bring together a number of current and former global leaders, including Kenyan President William Ruto, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Costa Rican President Laura Chinchilla.

Representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Group of 77 (G77), the Commonwealth and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are also expected to make presentations.

The discussions will also include delegates from China, France and the United Kingdom, alongside Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote.

The meeting is being held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and will be broadcast live from 4:00 p.m. EST, which is 8:00 p.m. Ghana time.

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