Mahama leaves for New York to attend 81st UN General Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama has left Accra for New York to participate in the 81st United Nations General Assembly, where he is expected to deliver Ghana’s statement at the main General Debate and host two high-level side events.

The 2026 General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.”

According to a statement issued by the Presidency on Saturday, September 19, President Mahama’s engagements will focus on Africa’s renewal, historical justice, international cooperation, investment and Ghana’s development priorities.

On Monday, September 21, President Mahama will host a High-Level Event on the Accra Reset, bringing together world leaders to discuss “Full Circle: Making Global Development Work Again.”

The event is intended to advance discussions on reforms to global development and international cooperation.

On Wednesday, September 23, he will host another side event on “From Commitments to Action on Reparatory Justice: Advancing International Cooperation for the Return and Restitution of Cultural Properties and Heritage.”

The event will focus on international cooperation on the return and restitution of cultural properties and heritage.

President Mahama is scheduled to deliver Ghana’s official statement during the main General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Thursday, September 24.

Beyond his formal address and the two side events, the President is expected to hold meetings with strategic international partners, world leaders, the United Nations Secretary-General and executives of multinational companies.

The engagements will also include efforts to promote Ghana as a destination for business and investment.

As part of that programme, President Mahama will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell and participate in a US-Ghana Presidential Roundtable organised by the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce.

He is also scheduled to speak at an event organised by the Council on Foreign Relations as part of the Open Leaders’ Summit.

On Friday, September 25, President Mahama will hold a town hall meeting with the Ghanaian community in New York.

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the President to share his views on national development with Ghanaians living in the United States.

President Mahama is travelling with the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, other Cabinet ministers, senior officials from the Presidency and other government officials.

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