Western regional security council steps into Betterland-Gwira mining dispute

The Western Regional Security Council has intervened in the growing disagreement surrounding Betterland Ghana Limited’s mineral exploration activities at Gwira Banso in the Nzema East Municipality.

The intervention brought representatives of the mining company, traditional authorities and community voices together to address concerns over the company’s activities and its proposed transition to large-scale mining.

The controversy follows concerns raised by sections of the community over the possible impact of mining on the Draw River Forest and livelihoods, while others argue that the area needs the jobs and development large-scale mining could bring.

The latest engagement has now exposed a sharp divide within the community, with the Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Council and some youth openly supporting Betterland’s presence.

Betterland’s Community Relations and Security Coordinator, Samuel Awudzah, said the Regional Director of the Minerals Commission was present at the meeting to clarify the company’s regulatory status.

According to him, the Commission confirmed that Betterland has the necessary permits and licences to undertake large-scale mining in the community.

“The Regional Director of Minerals Commission was also here to clarify things, that Betterland is properly permitted with all the licenses and everything intact to do proper large-scale mining in the community.”

Mr Awudzah, however, stressed that the company has not yet commenced commercial mining.

He said Betterland is currently undertaking expanded exploration while working with the relevant regulatory institutions.

“We haven’t started operations. We are doing expanded exploration,” he said.

He added that officials of the Forestry Commission, Environmental Protection Agency and Minerals Commission have been involved in monitoring activities on the concession.

Betterland has consequently sought to assure residents that its activities will comply with Ghana’s environmental and mining regulations.

“The forest is going to be protected, and we will work with all the necessary regulators to make sure that everything is done according to the legal framework,” Mr Awudzah said.

The Paramount Chief of the Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan ii, strongly backed Betterland’s presence, arguing that the community needs investment that can create jobs and accelerate development.

But the traditional leader went further, alleging that some of those opposing the company are doing so because they fear its presence would prevent them from engaging in illegal mining.

He said the opposition was not necessarily about protecting the community, but about losing access to galamsey activities.

According to Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II, attempts to obstruct the company’s activities, saying he would support efforts to have such persons arrested.

“If anybody who dares to block the activity in their quarter, me, I will finance it for them to send it.”

The Paramount Chief said the community stands to benefit from the kind of development already seen in other mining areas.

“Everybody support that company. It’s better we get a company in our area, like other areas are benefiting from the companies they are working now.”

His position comes against the backdrop of longstanding concerns about illegal mining in the wider Gwira area. Recent enforcement operations have targeted illegal mining activities around Gwira Banso and along the Ankobra River.

The support for Betterland is also coming from some young people in the community.

Maxwell Buampong-Aboagye said he personally checked the company’s status through the Minerals Commission’s online platform and found information on its mining lease.

He said the community’s development deficit makes sustainable employment opportunities particularly important.

“I have always been advocating for sustainable jobs, like Betterland, the likes of Adamus and co, to come into the community.”

Mr Buampong-Aboagye believes allowing Betterland to complete its exploration could ultimately create more employment opportunities for young people.

“Why don’t we allow the company to undertake this exploration activity so that they scale up to commence commercial mining activity, so that they increase the numbers for the youth within the communities to get sustainable jobs to do?”

He disclosed that about 30 people from the community are already working with the company.

Betterland also says it has prioritised local recruitment.

Mr Awudzah claimed that approximately 80 percent of personnel currently involved in the expanded exploration are indigenes of the community.

Beyond employment, Betterland says it intends to formalise its development commitments through a Community Development Agreement with the community.

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