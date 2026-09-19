Auditor-General’s COVID audit omissions worrying for anti-corruption fight – CDD-Ghana

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) says omissions identified in the Auditor-General’s COVID-19 expenditure audit are worrying for Ghana’s anti-corruption efforts.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, Programmes Officer for Elections, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption at CDD-Ghana, Vera Abena Addo, said the Auditor-General occupies a critical position in Ghana’s accountability framework.

She said civil society organisations, Parliament and citizens rely heavily on reports from the Auditor-General to monitor the use of public funds and pursue accountability.

“My worry with this process is that the Auditor-General occupies a very unique position in our accountability framework or architecture. CSOs, Parliament, citizens, we use their report.

“If we can't really trust Auditor-General's reports, that there are some omissions, it's not... I feel like it's worrying,” she said.

Ms Addo said CDD-Ghana and other anti-corruption organisations recently relied on the Auditor-General’s recommendations while conducting follow-up work in 24 districts.

She said the exercise, funded by the European Union and implemented by SODIL Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) and Transparency International Ghana, underscored the importance of the Auditor-General’s reports.

Ms Addo acknowledged that errors can occur within public institutions but said the scale of the omissions revealed in investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni’s work requires a clear explanation from the Audit Service.

“I think we need an official response from them on why this is so. Because it's one of the reliable, credible organizations. We have used these tools for years,” she said.

She said the Audit Service’s response to Mr Awuni’s findings had not adequately addressed the concerns raised.

“They were worried about being accused. Even if you are being accused, you have an opportunity to respond appropriately about why that omission,” she said.

Ms Addo stressed that the difference between the expenditure captured in the Auditor-General’s report and the amount identified by Mr Awuni was too significant to be overlooked.

According to her, the concern extends beyond the possible financial loss to the wider implications for institutions working to combat corruption.

“Not just what is lost, but because it's Auditor-General, it's worrying for us as anti-corruption institutions that we have to question the work that they put out in public,” she said.

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