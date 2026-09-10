Presumption of corruption should apply to unexplained wealth – Kissi Agyebeng

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has called for the introduction of a reverse onus clause to strengthen Ghana’s fight against corruption and unexplained wealth.

He said the presumption of corruption should apply in cases where an individual is unable to explain wealth that is clearly disproportionate to their lawful sources of income.

“The presumption of corruption should be instituted where it is very clear that a person is unable to explain their wealth as much to their lawful sources of income,” he said.

Mr Agyebeng made the call during the second edition of the National Anti-Corruption Dialogue in Accra.

He added that once such a presumption is established, the affected individual should be required to provide evidence of lawful means of income capable of supporting their lifestyle.

“If we mount this presumption, then it will be up to the person to set aside the presumption by saying, I have lawful means of income to support this kind of lifestyle,” Mr Agyebeng said.

The proposal forms part of his broader call for reforms to strengthen asset recovery and the work of anti-corruption institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

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