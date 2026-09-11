Kissi Agyebeng declares Accra Academy Ghana’s foremost all-round school

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Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has described Accra Academy as Ghana’s foremost all-round school, citing the achievements of its alumni across major sectors of national life.
Speaking after the school’s historic appearance in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale, Mr Agyebeng said the true measure of a school was reflected in the calibre and impact of the people it produced.
“If you want to see the mettle of a school, the calibre of a school, look at its products and how they rule industry. That is what determines that this school is good,” he said.
He said Accra Academy had produced accomplished graduates in governance, law, business, entertainment, sports and science.
Mr Agyebeng also highlighted what he described as the school’s strong scientific heritage, saying Accra Academy had played an important role in Ghana’s early scientific development.
He referenced the contributions of the J.F.O.L. Mustapha family and other old students to the sciences, including two of Ghana’s early neurosurgeons.
“We started this whole science thing with the J.F.O.L. Mustaphas. Actually, the first two neurosurgeons of this country were all Accra Cowboys, but then at some point we left the science to the others,” he said.
He acknowledged that other schools had taken the lead in science and mathematics in recent years but said Accra Academy was now determined to reclaim its position.
“We started it and we are coming back in it,” he said.
Mr Agyebeng also pointed to Accra Academy’s sporting record, noting that the school had produced two captains of Ghana’s senior national football team, the Black Stars.
“Indeed, we've produced two captains of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. No school can beat their chest and say that,” he said.
His comments followed Accra Academy’s historic qualification for the 2026 NSMQ Grand Finale, where the Eagles competed against eight-time champions PRESEC Legon and St Augustine’s College.
Although Accra Academy finished as runners-up, Mr Agyebeng said the team’s performance demonstrated that the school could compete with the traditional powerhouses of the competition.
He said the Eagles’ performance had even put the more experienced contenders under pressure.
“For the first time, you could tell yesterday that the serial winners panicked. For the very first time, they were uncomfortable. They really panicked,” he said.
He told the contestants that their defeat should not discourage them, arguing that experience was the main advantage their opponents had.
“You didn't lose because they are better than you. It was just experience,” he said.
He urged the team to use the experience gained from the 2026 competition to prepare for a stronger campaign next year.
“You've gathered experience, and now you're going to show everybody what Accra is made of.”
Old boys rally support for 2027 campaign
As part of efforts to strengthen the team, Mr Agyebeng and other old boys presented laptops and other items to the NSMQ contestants to support their academic work and preparation for future competitions.
Mr Agyebeng said the gesture marked the beginning of a renewed commitment by the school's old boys to strengthen Accra Academy’s presence in science and mathematics.
“We are a business school. We are an art school, but we can also dominate in science. We will also turn our attention to the sciences, and it begins today.”
The presentation is expected to form part of a broader effort by the Accra Academy old boys to support the Eagles ahead of the 2027 NSMQ competition, with the school seeking to build on its historic first appearance in the Grand Finale.
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