Photos: Jama, chants and school pride as NSMQ 2026 grand finale heats up

Audio By Carbonatix
The atmosphere at the University of Ghana, Legon, Premier Dome is charged with excitement as supporters of Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC-Legon), St Augustine’s College and Accra Academy rally behind their schools at the grand finale of the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).
The venue has been transformed into a sea of school colours, with supporters filling the auditorium and surrounding grounds as they sing, dance and participate in energetic jama sessions ahead of the much-anticipated contest.
Chants, drums and cheers have echoed through the venue as each school’s supporters seek to outdo others in rallying their contestants to victory.
For PRESEC-Legon, the occasion is another opportunity to add to its record as the competition’s most successful school. The eight-time champions are seeking a historic ninth title after returning to the grand finale following a two-year absence.
Two-time champions St Augustine’s College, popularly known as AUGUSCO, are also hoping to secure their third NSMQ trophy, having reached the final for the third consecutive year.
For Accra Academy, the occasion is historic. The Blɛoo boys are making their first-ever appearance in the NSMQ grand finale after a breakthrough campaign that saw them overcome Achimota School and Bright SHS in the semi-finals.
With the coveted trophy at stake, supporters of all three schools have turned the venue into a festival of school pride, using music, dance and chants to give their teams one final push.
As the contestants prepare for the battle of brains on stage, the supporters are already having their own contest, one of energy, colour, noise and unwavering school spirit.
Here are some scenes from the vibrant atmosphere at the NSMQ 2026 grand finale captured by Adomonline's photojournalist, Joseph Odotei.
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