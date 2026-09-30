Education | National

Ghana to establish skills development university with $50m from German support package

Source: Emma Ankrah  
  30 September 2026 7:56pm
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Ghana is set to establish a skills development university with $50 million from a $132 million support package from the German government, Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Special Presidential Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has disclosed.

He said the university would be dedicated to developing practical skills among young people as part of efforts to bridge the gap between skills acquisition and employment.

“Part of the money, which is going to be the $50 million, will be used to construct a university for skill development. For the first time, a skill development university in Ghana.”

The remaining $82 million, he said, will support a programme to recruit young people who have already acquired skills and place them with companies to gain practical workplace experience.

Dr Pelpuo said government would provide monthly financial support to the trainees while they work with participating companies, allowing them to improve their skills without placing the cost on employers.

He said companies that find the trainees valuable could subsequently absorb them into their workforce. Those who are not absorbed, he said, would still leave with enhanced skills and experience that could enable them to establish themselves independently.

Dr Pelpuo said the German government had agreed to provide the $132 million for the skills development initiative, which he described as part of efforts to expand opportunities for young people with technical and vocational skills.

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