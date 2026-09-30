Global InfoAnalytics poll puts John Boadu, Justin Kodua and Titus Glover ahead in NPP executive race

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The final wave of a Global InfoAnalytics poll has former General Secretary John Boadu leading the race for National Chairman, while incumbent General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong and former Greater Accra Regional Minister Titus Glover lead their respective contests.
The poll, conducted from September 24 to 28, 2026, surveyed 3,263 delegates across all 16 regions using the 2026 New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituencies register.
Global InfoAnalytics said the survey has a 98% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.35 percentage points.
In the National Chairman contest, Mr Boadu recorded 48% support, ahead of Boakye Agyarko on 38%.
Paul Afoko followed with 12%, while Sammy Crabbe recorded 2%.
The poll's trend data showed Boadu's support declining from 51% on September 2 to 48% in the final wave.
Agyarko, meanwhile, recorded 38% in the final poll after reaching the same level on September 17.
The survey also examined the factors delegates associate with their preferred chairman, including the ability to unite the party, instil discipline, grassroots credentials and strong personality.
Boadu recorded the highest association across the four measures cited by the poll, with 30% linking him to party unity, 23% to discipline, 25% to grassroots credentials and 23% to strong personality.
Justin Kodua Frimpong recorded 71% in the General Secretary race, according to the final wave.
He was followed by Sylvester Tetteh with 17%, while Eugene Antwi and Charles Dwamena each recorded 6%.
Kodua's support had peaked at 86% on September 17 before settling at 71% in the final survey.
Titus Glover also emerged as the leading candidate in the National Organiser contest, recording 56%.
He was followed by Ali Maiga with 23% and Agyenim Boateng with 6%.
Emmanuel Korsi Bordja and Kwame A. Prempeh each recorded 5%, while Archibold Korletey and Nana K. each had 2%.
In the Vice Chairman race, Nana Akomea and Nana Boakye were tied at 19%.
Mustafa Hamid and Kojo Fosu Boadu each recorded 17%, while other candidates collectively accounted for 26%.
Alfred Thompson led the National Treasurer contest with 36%, followed by Collins Nuamah with 28% and Dr Issahaku Tahir with 20%.
Hajia Ruka S. Ahmed recorded 11%, while Kwaku Nkansa Paani had 6%.
For National Youth Organiser, Fusaini Yakubu Abanga led with 45%, followed by Clement O. Gyamfi with 22% and Michael Osei Boateng with 14%.
Alfred Ababio and Vera Oye Bram-Larbi each recorded 7%, while Chris Lloyd Asamoah had 4%.
Hawa Koomson led the National Women Organiser contest with 62%, ahead of Safia Mohammed and Perpetual Akua Akwada, who each recorded 19%.
Poll methodology
Global InfoAnalytics said the survey was conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), with a response rate exceeding 80% of calls placed.
The sample was drawn from all 16 regions and the 2026 NPP constituencies register, with additional external and national sampling.
The lead pollster is Mussa K. Dankwah, Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics.
The latest findings follow an earlier Global InfoAnalytics survey in August which also placed Boadu, Kodua and Glover ahead in their respective races, although that earlier poll recorded substantially higher levels of undecided respondents.
The latest figures therefore provide a snapshot of delegate preferences ahead of the NPP's national executive elections, with the chairmanship contest showing a 10-percentage-point gap between Boadu and Agyarko.
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