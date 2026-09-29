NPP NEC election: John Boadu, JFK, Titus-Glover and Hawa Koomson in strong lead, according to latest national outlook survey

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu.

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has emerged as the candidate respondents consider most likely to win the party’s upcoming National Chairmanship election.

This is according to the latest Political Environment Assessment Survey conducted by Prof. Smart Sarpong of the Kumasi Technical University in collaboration with Feedback Africa.

The survey, released on September 29, sampled 9,882 respondents, comprising 5,276 NPP delegates and 4,606 stakeholders across 156 constituencies in 14 regions. Data was collected between September 10 and 28, 2026, ahead of the party's National Delegates Conference scheduled for this Saturday in Kumasi.

National Chairman: Boadu in commanding lead

For the National Chairman position, the survey shows a clear frontrunner among all respondents, with John Boadu leading with 46.5 per cent, followed by Boakye Agyarko with 24.8 per cent.

Undisclosed accounts for 14.1 per cent, while Paul Afoko and Sammy Crabbe poll 9.1 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively. Among NPP delegates alone, Boadu's lead is even stronger at 47.9 per cent, with Boakye Agyarko at 26.2 per cent, Undisclosed at 15 per cent, Paul Afoko at 6.5 per cent and Sammy Crabbe at 4.4 per cent. The figures put Boadu nearly double his closest contender.

National Vice Chairmen: Nana B secures First Vice

In the Vice Chairmanship race among NPP delegates, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has, according to the survey, secured the First Vice Chairman position with 41.1 per cent. The contest for the remaining two slots remains tight.

Mustapha Abdul Hameed follows with 14.6 per cent, Undisclosed with 11.2 per cent, Nana Akomea with 11.1 per cent and Kojo Fosu Boadu with 10 per cent. The rest of the field includes Samuel Pyne with 3.1 per cent, Richard Ahiagbah with 2.8 per cent, Alhaji Masawudu Osman with 2.2 per cent, Yaa Amponsah Frimpong with 1.1 per cent, Abena Pokua Boaitey Amoah with 1 per cent, Horma Miezah with 0.9 per cent, George Kwabena Ikwah Yeboah with 0.4 per cent, Bright Esselfie Kumi with 0.3 per cent and Richard Oti Aboagye with 0.2 per cent.

General Secretary: JFK with landslide

Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, popularly known as JFK, has secured the General Secretary position with the highest margin recorded in the survey. Among NPP delegates, he polls 60 per cent, while among all respondents, he polls 56 per cent.

His closest contender, Eugene Boakye Antwi, trails with 11 per cent among delegates and 14.4 per cent among all respondents. Sylvester Tetteh polls 13.8 per cent among both delegates and all respondents, while Undisclosed stands at 11.4 per cent among delegates and 10.8 per cent among all respondents. Charles Dwamena polls 3.8 per cent among delegates.

National Organizer: Titus-Glover dominates

For National Organizer, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, also known as MP3, has secured the position with 48.7 per cent among delegates and 47.4 per cent among all respondents.

Among delegates, Ali Maiga Halidu follows with 14.4 per cent, Kwame Prempeh with 14 per cent, Don't Know with 10.7 per cent, Archibald Korletey Gamor with 4.8 per cent, Emmanuel Korsi Bodja with 3.9 per cent, Daniel Agyenim Boateng with 2.1 per cent and Nana Kwadjo Agyei Yeboah with 1.5 per cent. Among all respondents, Kwame Prempeh polls 15.2 per cent, Undisclosed 10.8 per cent and Ali Maiga Halidu 10.2 per cent.

National Women Organizer: Hawa Koomson secured

Former Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has secured the National Women Organizer position. She leads with 56.6 per cent among NPP delegates and 50.1 per cent among all respondents.

Among delegates, Undisclosed polls 19.3 per cent, Safia Mohammed 10.4 per cent and Perpetual Ekua Lomokie Akwada 13.7 per cent. Among all respondents, Undisclosed stands at 20 per cent.

National Youth Organizer: tight race

The Youth Organizer race remains one of the most competitive. According to the survey, Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi is the most likely winner, with 24.4 per cent among delegates and 25.9 per cent among all respondents.

He is closely followed by Abanga Fuseini Yakubu with 18.3 per cent among delegates and 17.5 per cent among all respondents. Among delegates, Michael Osei Boateng polls 16.2 per cent, Chris Lloyd Nii Kwei Asamoah 11.5 per cent, Kumi Alfred Ababio 6.1 per cent and Vera Oye Bram-Larbi 5.1 per cent, with Undisclosed at 18.4 per cent.

Among all respondents, Undisclosed is 16.2 per cent and Michael Osei Boateng is 14.9 per cent. The report highlights a significant undisclosed figure that could still shift the outcome.

National Nasara Organizer: Mohamed Awal leads

In the Nasara Coordinator race, Mohamed Awal is the most likely winner, with 30 per cent among delegates and 28.7 per cent among all respondents.

Among delegates, Undisclosed follows with 26.2 per cent, Issaka Muazo Kunata with 13.8 per cent, Salim Bamba with 12.1 per cent, Mohammed Ali Suraj with 8.1 per cent and Razak Tahiru Maiga with 7.7 per cent. Among all respondents, Undisclosed polls 21.4 per cent, Salim Bamba 15.4 per cent and Issaka Muazo Kunata 14.9 per cent.

National Treasurer: no clear winner

The National Treasurer position is the most open contest, with no clear likely winner yet. Among NPP delegates, Alfred Kojo Thompson leads marginally with 29.8 per cent, followed closely by Undisclosed with 26.8 per cent and Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah with 25.9 per cent. Tahiru Issahaku Moomin polls 10.9 per cent and Ahmed Ruka Saida 6.6 per cent.

Among all respondents, the pattern is similar, with Alfred Kojo Thompson at 28.1 per cent, Undisclosed at 27.5 per cent, Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah at 22.3 per cent, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin at 13.3 per cent and Ahmed Ruka Saida at 8.8 per cent.

The survey is one of the major independent assessments ahead of the NPP's national officers' elections and provides a strong indication of delegate sentiment going into the Kumasi conference.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.