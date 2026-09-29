Patriotic Intellectuals-TTU endorses John Boadu for NPP National Chairman

The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) Chapter of the Patriotic Intellectuals Ghana has endorsed Mr John Boadu, former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for the position of National Chairman.

The Chapter said Mr Boadu’s extensive experience in party organisation, grassroots mobilisation and national-level administration, as well as his commitment to party unity and organisational renewal, had earned him the endorsement.

Mr Michael Asare Appiah, Chairman, and Professor Eric Bruce-Amartey Jnr., Vice Chairman, led the Chapter in affirming its support for Mr Boadu.

Mr Boadu has served the NPP at various levels for more than three decades, including as Polling Station Chairman, Constituency Secretary, Greater Accra Regional Research Officer, National Youth Treasurer, National Youth Organiser, Deputy National Communications Director, National Organiser, Acting General Secretary and General Secretary.

The Chapter said his progression through the ranks had given him a broad understanding of the Party’s structures and electoral processes, from the grassroots to the national level.

Mr Boadu has said publicly that he was seeking the National Chairmanship to help strengthen the NPP and prepare it for the 2028 General Election.

He filed his nomination for the position on August 27, 2026.

The Chapter said its decision to support his candidature was influenced by his proposed focus on strengthening party structures, training and orientation, improving engagement with the media and civil society, resource mobilisation and electoral preparedness.

It also identified the Western and Central regions as strategically important to the Party’s electoral fortunes and said Mr Boadu’s longstanding grassroots connections in the two regions could help strengthen the Party’s structures.

According to the Chapter, the NPP required leadership capable of rebuilding confidence among its members, improving internal organisation and fostering unity ahead of the 2028 elections.

It said Mr Boadu’s experience as National Organiser and General Secretary had provided him with the institutional knowledge that could be brought to bear on those challenges.

The Chapter called on NPP delegates to consider his record of service, experience and proposed agenda in choosing the Party’s next National Chairman.

The NPP is scheduled to hold its national executive elections on October 3, 2026, with Mr Boadu among those contesting the National Chairmanship.

The TTU Chapter said the endorsement demonstrated its confidence in Mr Boadu’s ability to contribute to rebuilding and strengthening the Party’s organisation.

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