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Mahama holds talks with China Vice President Han Zheng in New York

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  29 September 2026 4:34am
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President John Dramani Mahama has held discussions with Vice President Han Zheng of the People’s Republic of China in New York as Ghana seeks to deepen its bilateral relations with China.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly and provided an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss areas of mutual interest and explore avenues for strengthening cooperation between Ghana and China.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the engagement formed part of President Mahama’s diplomatic activities during the UN General Assembly, with both sides discussing ways to advance the longstanding relationship between the two countries.

The 81st UNGA, held from September 18 to 28, 2026, is being convened under the theme, “Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations that Delivers for All.”

The session has focused on strengthening confidence in multilateral cooperation, accelerating progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and addressing major global challenges.

President Mahama’s engagement with Vice President Han Zheng comes as Ghana continues to pursue stronger international partnerships to advance areas of economic development and other shared interests.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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