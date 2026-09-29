NPA launches 2026 staff welfare week with focus on teamwork and employee wellbeing

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has launched its 2026 Staff Welfare Celebration with a week-long programme designed to promote employee wellbeing, teamwork, entrepreneurship and stronger workplace relationships.

The celebration, being held under the theme, “Our People, Our Teamwork and the Spirit That Makes NPA One Family,” began on Monday, September 28, at the Authority’s forecourt with a breakfast meeting.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Richard Gyan Mensah, was the Special Guest of Honour.

NPA Chief Executive, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, commended staff for their dedication and contribution to the Authority’s work, while reaffirming management’s commitment to improving conditions and addressing welfare concerns.

He highlighted measures including the introduction of responsibility and professional allowances, increased travelling allowances and an extension of paternity leave.

Mr Mensah stressed that employee welfare was closely linked to institutional performance, particularly given the NPA’s role in Ghana’s energy sector.

“A motivated, healthy and respected workforce is fundamental to institutional effectiveness,” he said, urging the Authority to continue prioritising the wellbeing of its employees.

The outgoing Chairman of the Welfare Committee, Ernest Ayeh Darteh, also acknowledged the contribution of staff to the growth of the Authority. As part of the week’s activities, the NPA commissioned two 20,000-litre-capacity boreholes at Mangoase and Tinkong in the Eastern Region under its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The programme continues with an Entrepreneurial Fair on Tuesday, a Sustainable Waste Management Workshop on Wednesday and a quiz competition involving directorates and regional offices. The celebration will conclude with a wrap-up party on Friday.

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