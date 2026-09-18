Several options being considered by government to cushion consumers against fuel price hikes – NPA Boss

TheChief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, has indicated that the government is considering several options to continue cushioning consumers against the rising price of petroleum products.

“From our end at the National Petroleum Authority, we have submitted several scenarios to my sector minister, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor and he is looking through to take the necessary measures”.

The CEO of NPA disclosed this on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION on September 17, 2026, with host George Wiafe.

According to Mr. Tameklo, he will not be tempted to give details, but the assurance is that the government will take the necessary actions to protect consumers going forward, having in mind the current developments on the international market.

He added that the government had done it before and would continue to take actions to place consumers and Ghanaians at the heart of the government’s programmes and policies.

He also revealed that the price of diesel at fuel stations could have risen to about GH¢28 per litre if the government had not stepped in to absorb part of the sharp increase in international petroleum prices.

“Government’s intervention had been necessary to prevent the full effect of rising international prices from being transferred to consumers, particularly at a time when higher fuel costs could have wider implications for transportation and the cost of goods and services”, he mentioned.

Mr Tameklo also said the government has already committed more than GH¢1 billion to cushion consumers from the impact of rising petroleum product prices.

Background

Earlier this year, the government rolled out measures aimed at cushioning consumers of petroleum products against the rising prices of petroleum products on the international market.

It first started with all the products - petrol and diesel, but later had to focus on diesel, because it was worried about the economic impact of the rising prices of diesel compared to petrol.

President John Dramani Mahama on August 3 2026, directed the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) to take steps to absorb GH¢2 on every litre of diesel as part of measures to cushion consumers against recent fuel price increases.

The intervention is intended to reduce the burden of rising fuel costs on Ghanaians, particularly commercial transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on diesel,

The government has also gone ahead to extend the policy for the month of September 2026.



But speaking on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION, the NPA CEO said he will not rule out some permanent actions from next year’s budget to be presented by the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson in November 2026.

“Several options are being considered, and we should expect something from the finance minister soon.

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