Kwadaso Municipality supports fresh SHS students with chop boxes, mattresses

The Kwadaso Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region has provided support to over 200 newly admitted Senior High School (SHS) students with essential boarding items to ease the financial burden on parents.

The items, which included chop boxes and student mattresses, were presented to the beneficiaries at a brief ceremony held at the Assembly's premises.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the municipality, Mr. Eric Asibey, who made the presentation, said the initiative is part of the Assembly's broader commitment to promoting inclusive and equitable access to quality education and ensuring that no child is left behind due to financial challenges.

He noted that the gesture is aimed at easing the financial burden on parents and guardians as their wards enter senior high school.

According to him, even though the Free Senior High School policy has absorbed major costs such as tuition and feeding, many parents still struggle to provide basic boarding necessities such as chop boxes, mattresses, and trunks for their children.

"Today, we are supporting over 200 fresh students who have gained admission to various senior high schools across the country. We know that for many parents, buying a chop box, mattress and trunk can be a real challenge. This intervention is to cushion parents and motivate the students to focus on their studies," he said.

The MCE stated that education remains a key priority for the municipality and that his outfit will continue to invest in young people as future leaders of the country.

"This is an investment in the future of Kwadaso. Education remains a top priority for this Assembly, and we will continue to invest in our young people who are the future leaders of this country".

Mr. Asibey further advised the beneficiary students to remain disciplined, respect school authorities, avoid social vices, and justify the investment being made in their education by excelling academically.

"I urge the beneficiaries to focus on their education and listen only to the advice of their parents and teachers," he said.

On his part, the Acting Municipal Director of Education for the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, Mr. Clifford Henaku Budu, commended the MCE and the Assembly for the timely intervention.

Mr. Budu described the support as a significant boost to education delivery in the municipality, noting that such assistance will motivate students to settle quickly in school and concentrate on their academic work.

He urged the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously, remain disciplined, and make the municipality proud, while assuring the Assembly of the Education Directorate's continued collaboration to improve educational outcomes in the Municipality.

Some parents and beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed profound gratitude to the MCE and the Assembly for the timely support, describing it as a great relief.

They appealed for the initiative to be sustained to benefit more students in subsequent academic years.

The distribution exercise was witnessed by officials of the Municipal Assembly, the education directorate, assembly members, and parents.

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