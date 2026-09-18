Government rejects NPP’s call for Consultative Assembly in constitutional review

The government has dismissed the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) demand for the establishment of a Consultative Assembly as part of the ongoing constitutional review process.

The NPP has said it will oppose the constitutional review process and vote against proposed amendments if its concerns are not addressed.

At a media engagement on Thursday, the party said that the current process was flawed and called for the establishment of a Consultative Assembly to deliberate on and draft the proposed constitutional amendments.

But speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday, September 18, Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the demand as meritless.

He questioned why the NPP was raising the issue at this stage of the process, which has been ongoing for almost two years.

“Well, it is late in the day. This constitutional amendments regime has been long advertised. It's taken close to 2 years to undertake. So, it is surprising that at this late stage the minority would be making such a request.”

The Minister also rejected the suggestion that the constitutional review process had not involved sufficient public consultation.

According to him, the process leading to the proposed amendments was subjected to extensive engagement with Ghanaians and various stakeholders across the country.

He pointed to the work of the committee chaired by Professor Kwesi Prempeh, saying it had travelled across the country and engaged a wide range of groups and individuals.

“Indeed, the committee chaired by Professor Kwesi Prempeh met thousands of Ghanaians across the length and breadth of the country.”

He said the committee also engaged the NPP, prominent citizens, former presidents and various interest groups before its recommendations were presented to the government.

“They engaged the New Patriotic Party. They engaged prominent citizens of Ghana. They engaged ex-presidents and various interest groups.”

Mr Kwakye Ofosu therefore argued that it would be inaccurate to suggest that the proposals were prepared without broad consultation.

“So, it is not the case that they sat in their rooms or offices and just drew a document and presented it to government. There has been widespread consultation.”

He acknowledged that political parties and other stakeholders were entitled to disagree with the proposals, but said such disagreement should not be confused with a lack of consultation.

“That the NPP is saying one thing or the other is not symptomatic of a lack of consultation. Disagreement is allowed.”

The Minister stressed that the ultimate decision on the constitutional amendments would rest with the Ghanaian people, particularly in relation to provisions that require approval through a referendum.

He said the referendum was specifically intended to give citizens, as the owners of the Constitution, the final say on the proposed changes.

“Ultimately, it is the people of Ghana who will have the final say on whether or not these amendments are accepted. At least, those parts that are entrenched that require a referendum.”

Explaining the purpose of the referendum, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said it was necessary to ensure that decisions on entrenched provisions were made by the people themselves.

“The reason why a referendum will be held is to ensure that the people who own the constitution, that is the people of Ghana, have the final say.”

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