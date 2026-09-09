Government rejected over 54% of constitutional review proposals – TUC

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has raised concerns over the government’s decision to reject more than half of the recommendations submitted by the Constitution Review Committee (CRC).

TUC Secretary General Joshua Ansah says the approach could undermine the inclusiveness of the ongoing process to reform Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference on the constitutional review process, Mr Ansah said the TUC had carefully examined both the CRC’s final report and the government’s position on its recommendations.

He said an assessment of the recommendations showed that the government had rejected an “overwhelming 54%” of the proposals put forward by the committee.

According to him, this means the proposed referendum could ultimately focus on issues selected by the government, while recommendations favoured by other stakeholders may be excluded.

“The proposed referendum will therefore be based on issues exclusively selected by government to the exclusion of issues favoured by other groups,” he said.

The TUC believes such an approach could set a troubling precedent for future constitutional amendments.

Mr Ansah said allowing the government of the day to determine which recommendations should proceed, particularly when it has a parliamentary majority, could make it easier for future administrations to pursue constitutional changes based on their own political philosophies and manifestos.

“We foresee a danger,” he cautioned.

He said the TUC is concerned that the current process could create a legal pathway for future governments with the requisite parliamentary majority to amend provisions of the Constitution that are not entrenched.

The TUC is therefore calling for a constitutional reform process that accommodates the views of a broad section of Ghanaian society rather than one largely determined by the government in power.

Mr Ansah said the union remains committed to constitutional governance and to reforms that strengthen democracy and give greater power to the people.

The TUC had earlier submitted a memorandum to the Constitution Review Committee and appeared before it to explain and justify its proposals.

The CRC submitted its final report to government in December 2025, while government published the full report and its position on the recommendations on July 30, 2026.

The TUC says it will continue to engage in the process and advocate reforms that reflect the interests of workers and the wider Ghanaian population.

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