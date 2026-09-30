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LPG investments key to achieving 50% access target by 2030 – Energy Minister

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 6:08am
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Energy and Green Transition Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor says sustained investment in LPG infrastructure will be critical to achieving the government’s target of at least 50% LPG access in Ghana by 2030.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, September 30, Dr Jinapor said the commissioning of a 6,000-metric-tonne LPG storage terminal and the maiden delivery of LPG by MT Asharami Ghana demonstrated the importance of private-sector investment in expanding the country’s LPG infrastructure.

He said projects of this nature would support efforts to increase access to cleaner cooking while also improving energy security and strengthening resilience across the LPG supply chain.

Dr Jinapor noted that Ghana’s drive to expand LPG access requires infrastructure capable of supporting increased supply and distribution.

He said investments in storage and related areas would therefore complement government’s efforts to make LPG more accessible to households and communities.

The Minister also commended Asharami Ghana and the Sahara Group for investing in Ghana, noting that the project could create opportunities across trading, logistics, transportation, distribution and other related sectors.

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