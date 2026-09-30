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NPA reaffirms regulatory support as Puma Energy deepens investment in LPG and CRM

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 5:39am
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The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing responsive and transparent regulatory support to investors as Puma Energy Ghana expands its investment in Ghana’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector and the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).

The commitment was expressed when a delegation from Pumagas, led by its General Manager, Lanzeni Coulibaly, paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Executive of the NPA, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the company to formally introduce Pumagas, its subsidiary, as well as some of its key distributors and dealers to the NPA.

During the engagement, Puma Energy presented its new branded LPG cylinders to Mr Tameklo. The cylinders form part of the company’s efforts to strengthen its participation in the CRM and improve access to safe and reliable LPG for consumers.

Mr Tameklo reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to providing continuous regulatory support to legitimate industry players and creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment in Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector.

He said effective collaboration between the regulator and industry was important to the successful implementation of the CRM.

Puma Energy’s growing participation in the LPG market comes as Ghana seeks to expand access to cleaner cooking fuels and achieve its target of 50 per cent LPG penetration by 2030 under the Cylinder Recirculation Model.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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