Ketu South NDC clears 73 aspirants for constituency elections

A total of 73 aspirants have been cleared to contest the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ketu South Constituency elections following the completion of vetting and balloting.

The figure was contained in the party’s official Vetting Results and Balloting Positions released for the constituency elections.

According to the document, 74 aspirants filed their nominations, with 73 cleared to contest the various constituency executive positions.

Mr Reginald Edem Zigah has been cleared as the sole candidate for the Secretary position following the disqualification of the incumbent, Mr Desmond Kweku Tsewu.

A total of 2,963 delegates are expected to vote in the elections to elect constituency executives.

Four aspirants were cleared for the Chairman position, with Mr Amedorme Sylvanus Yao placed first on the ballot, followed by Mr Dzila Bright, Mr Kelie Elolo White and Mr Ahorlu Ferguson Kwabla.

Three aspirants are contesting the Vice Chairman position: Mr Sorokpo Daniel Jerry, Mr Awuye John-Mark and Mr Abelia Seth Kwasi.

For Deputy Secretary, Mr Atisu Napoleon and Mr Agbotey Clemence Kofi were cleared and placed first and second, respectively, on the ballot.

Mr Kunya Cornelius Yao and Mr Doe David are contesting the Communication Officer position.

Three aspirants were cleared for Deputy Communication Officer, while three each were cleared for Constituency Organizer and Deputy Organizer.

For Treasurer, the cleared aspirants are Mr Sablah Cornelius Kofi, Mr Ahadzi Rocky Selasi and Ms Mikado Dora Dede.

The party also cleared aspirants for the positions of Deputy Treasurer, Women Organizer, Deputy Women Organizer, Youth Organizer, Deputy Youth Organizer, Other Youth Representative and Zongo Caucus.

The highest number of aspirants is for the eight Other Members positions, with 29 candidates cleared to contest.

The Ketu South Constituency election will be held on Friday, October 23, 2026, instead of the original dates of October 24 and 25.

The change was attributed to the final funeral rites for the late Torgbui Addo, Paramount Chief of the Klikor Traditional Area.

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