We are with all flood victims – Hohoe MP

Thomas Worlanyo Tsekpo, Hohoe Constituency Member of Parliament (MP), says all flood victims in the Constituency would be catered for to mitigate damages to properties and livelihoods.

He said they were in talks with the Works and Housing Ministry to assess the banks of the River Dayi to see what could be done to mitigate future occurrences.

Mr Tsekpo addressing the media after touring affected areas said the visit would go beyond the distribution of items to ensure victims were well integrated back to their various communities.

He nited that businesses and livelihoods were affected hence the necessary actions would be taken to provide the needed assistance.

Mr Prosper Kumi, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said there would be a fumigation exercise in the affected areas.

He also revealed that there would be a health screening for affected households.

Mr Rafiu Adam, Assembly member for the Gbi Bla Electoral Area, said although there was no casualties, valuables were lost.

He said temporary relief items from the Member of Parliament, Municipal Chief Executive and NADMO were supplied to make victims safe adding that classrooms and mosques were designated as safe havens.

Mr Abdulai Gafaru, a victim, called on authorities to expand the drainage works in the community to allow free flow of water.

Madam Salisu Aisha, a victim, said the incident took them by surprise and a day after situation, all they had left were their bowls which they were washing.

She said they had no specific demands to make but appealed to any support that would cushion them.

Mr Abdul Rahman Yunus, a victim, called for support for the victims affected to be able to ‘get back onto their feet’.

Mr Raphael Kumagah, Hohoe Municipal Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) a total of 400 houses and 4,282 households were those recorded by the Organisation (NADMO) to be affected.

It was also revealed that over 30 houses have collapsed across the Municipality.

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