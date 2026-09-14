Gender Ministry supports June flood survivor who lost two children

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has extended financial, housing and psychosocial support to Bridget, a survivor of the devastating June 2026 floods in Accra who lost her two children, home and livelihood in the disaster.
The intervention, led by the Sector Minister, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, is intended to help Bridget regain stability as she begins the difficult process of rebuilding her life.
The Ministry has provided one year’s rent to secure accommodation for her following the loss of her home.
It has also provided start-up capital to enable her to restart a livelihood through business and gradually regain financial independence.
Beyond the financial assistance, a Clinical Psychologist from the Ministry will provide periodic psychosocial support to help her cope with the trauma and grief following the loss of her children.
The Ministry said it appreciated the individuals, organisations and well-wishers who have supported Bridget since the tragedy. It said the combined assistance was intended to give her “a stronger foundation from which to begin again” as she navigates the road to recovery.
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