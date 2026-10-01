Gender Ministry urges Ghanaians to see older persons as contributors, not beneficiaries

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has called for a shift in how Ghanaian society views older persons, emphasising their continued contribution to national development.
In a statement marking the 2026 International Day of Older Persons, the Ministry said older people remained active contributors through caregiving, farming, business, community leadership, mentoring and the transfer of knowledge and culture across generations.
The Ministry said Ghana’s increasing life expectancy and growing population of people aged 60 and above required stronger systems that would enable older persons to live with dignity, security, independence and purpose.
It noted that the Social Protection Act, 2025 (Act 1148) and the Social Protection Regulations, 2026 (L.I. 2521) provide a framework for strengthening Ghana’s response to ageing.
The Ministry further called for stronger intergenerational solidarity, stressing that “today’s young people are tomorrow’s older persons” and that building systems for longer lives was an investment in the entire population.
It reaffirmed Government’s commitment to building a Ghana where everyone can grow older with dignity, security and opportunities to continue contributing to society.
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