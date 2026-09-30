Women’s Voices Matter Movement petitions Gender Ministry over women’s rights and development

The Women’s Voices Matter Movement has presented a petition to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, calling for greater attention to issues affecting women and the protection of fundamental rights and freedoms in Ghana.

The group presented the petition through its representative, Madam Akosua Manu.

Among the concerns raised were the protection of freedom of expression, timely action on women’s constitutional rights, implementation of the Affirmative Action Act and the establishment of the proposed Women’s Development Bank.

Receiving the petition, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, acknowledged the demonstration as an exercise of the group’s democratic rights.

She assured the protesters that their concerns had been heard and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to advancing the rights and welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities and other groups under its mandate.

On the implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, Dr Lartey said the necessary committee and secretariat had been established to support the process.

She explained that work on the proposed Women’s Development Bank was being led by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

According to the Minister, the government remained committed to establishing the bank to support women and contribute to the broader development of Ghana.

Dr Lartey reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to engage stakeholders and work towards addressing concerns affecting women and other groups within its mandate.

She said continued engagement with stakeholders would be important in ensuring that issues raised by women and other affected groups receive the necessary attention.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.