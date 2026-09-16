Gender Ministry resolves 70% of complaints received through citizens’ engagement service

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection says it has resolved 70% of complaints received through its Single Window Citizens’ Engagement Service (SWCES).
Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey said the service received 520 grievance cases and successfully resolved 364 of them.
She said the system was intended to ensure that citizens have a direct channel through which they can report problems and seek assistance when government services fail to meet their needs.
She said the Ministry had also taken its social protection work directly into communities through dialogue sessions in areas including Big Ada, Ada Foah, Nungua Zongo, Tema, Teshie, Osu, Chorkor, Nanton, Bolgatanga East and Builsa North.
According to Dr Lartey, the dialogues, which attracted an average of about 300 participants per sitting, were used to register and renew NHIS coverage for eligible vulnerable residents and address misconceptions about LEAP and NHIS.
They also provided platforms to discuss gender-based violence, child abuse, substance abuse and human trafficking.
“The toll-free line — 0800 800 800/ 0800 0900 0900, is free from any network, and I want every Ghanaian watching to know it exists and to use it,” she said. The Minister said keeping grievance and support lines open was essential to making social protection responsive to citizens.
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