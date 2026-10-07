GFA confirms two-legged format for FA Cup final

The final of the 2026/27 MTN FA Cup will be contested over two legs for the first time in the history of Ghanaian domestic football.

The Ghana Football Association scheduled the first leg of the historic final for June 5-7, 2027, with the return leg set for June 12-13, 2027.

The decision is intended to give the competition greater exposure while ensuring both finalists have the opportunity to stage a showpiece fixture in front of their home supporters.

The change represents a significant departure from the traditional single-match final and is expected to add another layer of excitement and competition to the country’s premier knockout tournament.

The road to the historic final will begin with the preliminary round, scheduled for October 23-26, 2026.

The Round of 64 will follow from November 27-30, 2026, before the Round of 32 takes place over the weekend of February 12-15, 2027.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for March 19-22, 2027, while the semi-finals will be played between April 23-26, 2027.

The two-legged final will then bring the competition to a historic climax in June, with the finalists having the opportunity to compete across two decisive encounters for the coveted trophy.

Nations FC are the reigning champions after defeating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time in last season’s final.

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