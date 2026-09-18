Carlos Queiroz to arrive in Ghana for Black Stars contract extension

Audio By Carbonatix
Carlos Queiroz is set to sign a two-year contract extension as head coach of the Black Stars following his return to the country on September 18.
The Portuguese coach has reportedly agreed on a new mandate with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.
Queiroz previously worked under a short-term four-month contract that covered Ghana's preparations for and participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
He guided the Black Stars to the Round of 32 at the tournament before his initial mandate came to an end.
“The GFA believes Queiroz’s extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter,” the Association said in a statement on Wednesday, September 2.
His new mandate will see him remain in charge as Ghana begin preparations for their next major assignment, the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire on September 24 before meeting The Gambia three days later on September 27.
Queiroz is expected to announce his squad for the upcoming matches in the coming days..
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