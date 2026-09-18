Lifestyle, regular check-ups can help reduce prostate cancer risk, doctor advises

Medical Director at Altmed Clinic, Dr Daniel Fordjour, has advised that men can reduce their risk of developing prostate problems by adopting healthier lifestyles and undergoing regular medical check-ups.

He said excessive alcohol consumption, smoking and a lack of exercise could increase health risks, while regular hospital visits could help detect prostate problems early.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Friday, September 18, as part of activities marking Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Dr Fordjour said men should pay greater attention to their health even when they feel well.

“Yes, there are, and largely lifestyle-related. Avoiding excessive alcohol, excessive smoking, exercising more, avoiding multiple sexual partners,” he said.

Dr Fordjour also advised men who have multiple sexual partners to use protection, while encouraging them to visit the hospital at least once a year.

“And visiting the hospital at least once a year. At the point you've been diagnosed with the condition, then you should even do it more than once a year. You can even do it twice in a year,” he said.

According to him, men with a family history of prostate cancer need to be particularly mindful of their risk.

He explained that while prostate cancer cannot be completely prevented, certain lifestyle choices could help delay its onset.

“The funny thing is, you can't prevent them. You can't prevent them, but you can slow down the rate at which you get it,” he said.

Dr Fordjour said family history was an important consideration, particularly where a man's father had been diagnosed at a relatively young age.

“So maybe your father had it before 60. Once it's in the family, you are likely to get it,” he said.

Dr Fordjour also addressed claims that regular sexual activity could lower the risk of prostate cancer.

He said there was some truth to the claim, but said that it should not be interpreted as an endorsement of having multiple sexual partners.

“Yes, that's, to a large extent, true. Yes, but that is not to say multiple sexual partners,” he explained.

He said men in stable relationships could maintain regular sexual activity, saying that some research had linked ejaculation frequency with prostate health.

“Usually, we see at least two times a week,” he said.

The doctor also identified some foods and seeds that may be beneficial to prostate health.

When asked whether pumpkin seeds were good for the prostate, he responded, “Yes, they are.”

He also mentioned sesame seeds and soybeans, saying research had observed lower risks among communities with higher consumption of soybeans.

“Pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, especially soybeans, are very, very useful,” he said.

He cautioned, however, that such foods do not guarantee protection against prostate cancer.

“It doesn't mean you don't get it. But your risk becomes lower than the other person not depending on these things,” he said.

Dr Fordjour further encouraged men to include coloured fruits and vegetables in their diets.

Dr Fordjour offered three broad pieces of advice to men: limit excessive alcohol intake, undergo regular medical checks, and maintain healthy relationships.

“Number one, we know that lifestyle diseases are on the rise, so avoid excessive alcohol intake,” he said.

He also mentioned the importance of regular health checks.

“Visit the hospital regularly, at least once in a year, visit the hospital,” he advised.

His third recommendation was to build and maintain healthy relationships, which he linked to overall wellbeing.

“And build good relationships, because the quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life,” he said.

Dr Fordjour said mental health and physical health were closely connected and that strong relationships could contribute to a healthier life.

“So let's also learn to build very good relationships around us,” he said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.