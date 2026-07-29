Gov’t lifts motorbike ban on women in Bawku, restrictions on men remain

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior has lifted the ban on women riding motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its surrounding communities, marking a significant adjustment to the security measures imposed in the area amid ongoing efforts to maintain peace and public order.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ministry, the decision, which was made on the advice of the National Security Council and formalised through an Executive Instrument, allows women to ride motorbikes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.
Despite the relaxation of the restriction for women, the government has maintained the ban on men riding motorbikes, stating that the measure will remain in force until further notice.
In a statement announcing the decision, the Ministry of the Interior urged residents of Bawku and its environs to comply fully with the directive in the interest of peace, security and public safety.
"The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has lifted the ban on women riding motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its environs," the statement said.
"Accordingly, women are now permitted to ride motorbikes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. However, the ban on men riding motorbikes remains in force until further notice."
The Ministry of the Interior has called on residents to observe the revised directive strictly, stressing that cooperation with the security agencies is essential to sustaining peace in the area.
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana should consider mandatory DNA testing at birth: A public health and societal imperative
9 minutes
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
28 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
1 hour
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
1 hour
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
1 hour
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
2 hours
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
2 hours
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
2 hours
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
2 hours
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
2 hours