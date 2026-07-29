Gov’t lifts motorbike ban on women in Bawku, restrictions on men remain

Commercial motorbikes in Accra Source : Caleb Ahinakwah

The Minister for the Interior has lifted the ban on women riding motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its surrounding communities, marking a significant adjustment to the security measures imposed in the area amid ongoing efforts to maintain peace and public order.

According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ministry, the decision, which was made on the advice of the National Security Council and formalised through an Executive Instrument, allows women to ride motorbikes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. each day.

Despite the relaxation of the restriction for women, the government has maintained the ban on men riding motorbikes, stating that the measure will remain in force until further notice.

In a statement announcing the decision, the Ministry of the Interior urged residents of Bawku and its environs to comply fully with the directive in the interest of peace, security and public safety.

"The Minister for the Interior, on the advice of the National Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has lifted the ban on women riding motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its environs," the statement said.

"Accordingly, women are now permitted to ride motorbikes between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. daily. However, the ban on men riding motorbikes remains in force until further notice."

The Ministry of the Interior has called on residents to observe the revised directive strictly, stressing that cooperation with the security agencies is essential to sustaining peace in the area.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.