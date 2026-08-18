Next 15 years of Petroleum Commission must focus on transformation – John Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition John Abdulai Jinapor has charged the Petroleum Commission to transform the focus of its next 15 years as Ghana seeks to maximise the benefits of its petroleum resources while preparing for the global energy transition.

Speaking at the launch of the Petroleum Commission’s 15th anniversary celebrations, Mr Jinapor said the regulator had made significant progress in establishing a credible framework for Ghana’s upstream petroleum industry since its creation in 2011.

He said the Commission’s role would become even more important as Ghana seeks to attract investment, increase oil and gas production, deepen local participation and ensure that petroleum resources contribute to industrialisation and energy security.

“The first fifteen years of the Petroleum Commission were about establishing the regulator and building institutional foundations. The next fifteen must be about transformation,” he said.

Mr Jinapor said Ghana must use the revenues, infrastructure, technology and human capital generated from petroleum to support the transition towards a more diversified and sustainable energy economy.

“We will maximise the value of our petroleum resources responsibly while using the revenues, infrastructure, technology and human capital they generate to build a more diversified and sustainable energy economy,” he said.

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