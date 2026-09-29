United States launches America.Gov for public services 5 years after Dr. Bawumia launched Ghana’s version Ghana.Gov

Audio By Carbonatix
The United States government has launched a new consolidated digital platform to enable Americans to access government information and services, five years after Ghana launched its own version, spearheaded by former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
President Donald J. Trump unveiled America.gov at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., describing it as a single digital point of entry for Americans to access federal government information and services online.
According to the White House fact sheet, America.gov is a secure, AI-powered portal that allows citizens to sign in, ask questions in plain language and receive accurate answers based on official government sources, and eventually complete transactions like passport renewal and Medicare enrollment without having to navigate multiple agency websites.
The platform is free to use, has no advertisements, and currently features a chatbot-style interface. The administration says it will bring together information spread across some 29,000 federal websites. The homepage reads: "Hello, America. Whatever you need from government, start here."
President Trump also signed an Executive Order directing all federal agencies to integrate their online services with America.gov.
The launch comes more than five years after Ghana took a similar step in 2022 when former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia launched Ghana.Gov.
Speaking at the launch in 2021, Dr. Bawumia said the successful rollout was a culmination of strategic digital pillars the Akufo-Addo government had built since 2017, including the Ghana Card, Digital Address System, Mobile Money Interoperability, expansion of TIN numbers, and digitization of operations at the ports, DVLA, passport office and others.
At the time, Ghana was noted as one of the first countries in the world to launch a consolidated portal for all government services and payments on a single platform - a model now being adopted by the United States with the addition of Artificial Intelligence.
While Ghana.Gov focused heavily on revenue collection, eliminating long queues and reducing human interface to curb corruption, America.Gov is being introduced with AI at its core, powered by Google's Gemini and xAI's Grok, according to US Chief Design Officer Joe Gebbia.
Both platforms share the same goal: simplifying how citizens engage with government.
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