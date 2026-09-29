Court remands 3 over alleged gold concentrate robbery 

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Circuit Court Two has remanded three persons into police custody over their alleged involvement in the robbery of gold and gold concentrate (sand containing particles of gold).
The accused persons are Clinton Mawuli Ashirow, alias Onana, 32, Prince Duker, 33, and Nelson Gyedu, 20.
Their pleas were not taken and they were charged with conspiracy and robbery.
Ashirow and Gyedu were alluvial miners, while Duker was a mobile money (MoMo) vendor. The three are to reappear before the court on October 12, 2026.
Meanwhile, their alleged accomplice, only identified as “Abolo” or “Trouble”, is on the run and is being sought by the police.
Chief Inspector Clement Jerry Acquah, presenting the facts, said personnel from the National Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) at the Police Headquarters in Accra, Ashanti North Regional PID and Dodowa PID conducted coordinated intelligence-led operations.
The operations led to the arrest of Ashirow, Duker and Gyedu at their respective hideouts for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies at Ayamfuri, Manso, Kushea, Mampamhwe, Kwabenakwa, Diaso and Asokwa near Obuasi.
Chief Inspector Acquah said the operations also led to the retrieval of two AK-47 assault rifles, one SMG rifle, five magazines and one magazine loaded with 30 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition.
The prosecution said the team also seized another magazine loaded with 11 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, three empty magazines and 316 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition.
He said strenuous efforts were underway to locate the other accomplices involved in the robberies.
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