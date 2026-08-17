Labone bank robbery suspect remanded

Audio By Carbonatix
Nigerian national Maazi Okechuku Augustine, who has been arraigned before the Accra Circuit Court in connection with an alleged foiled bank robbery at Labone, has been remanded.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, August 19, 2026, for further proceedings.
Augustine appeared before Circuit Court 8 following a police operation that disrupted an alleged robbery attempt targeting GCB Bank, Ecobank and Zenith Bank in the Labone area of Accra.
He was reportedly arrested during the operation after police intervened to prevent the alleged criminal activity.
Following the court proceedings, Augustine was taken away after the case was adjourned.
He is expected to return to the Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday for the next stage of proceedings.
Further details of the charges and the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery are expected to emerge as the case progresses.
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