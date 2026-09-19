“Your vehicle will be seized” – Police warn vehicle owners over drug trafficking

Audio By Carbonatix
The Upper West Regional Police Command has warned commercial vehicle owners that their vehicles could be seized if they are found to have been used to transport illegal drugs.
Regional Police Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, said vehicle owners must exercise caution and ensure their vehicles are not used to facilitate drug trafficking.
“If your vehicle is likely to be connected, we can apply for forfeiture of such vehicles used as carriers,” he warned.
He added: “Vehicle owners should be very careful because the law will catch up with them.”
The warning follows the arrest of two persons in Wa in connection with a suspected drug trafficking case, with 192 wraps subsequently confirmed to be cocaine after forensic examination conducted in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Commission.
The two suspects are currently on remand and are expected to reappear before the court on October 9, 2026.
DCOP Yiribaare described the seizure as the first of its kind in the Upper West Region and said the police are investigating whether it signals a new dimension of drug trafficking in the region.
He said the police are intensifying intelligence-led operations to identify and arrest other persons connected to the trade.
DCOP Yiribaare stressed that drug trafficking is a serious offence and warned that anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law.
DCOP Yiribaare described the bust as the first of its kind in the Upper West Region but said the police are investigating whether it signals a new dimension of drug trafficking in the region.
According to him, the police are intensifying what he described as “foot intelligence” to arrest other persons connected to the trade.
He also issued a stern warning to commercial vehicle owners who allow their vehicles to be used to transport drugs.
“If your vehicle is likely to be connected, we can apply for forfeiture of such vehicles used as carriers,” he warned.
He added: “Vehicle owners should be very careful because the law will catch up with them.”
DCOP Yiribaare stressed that drug trafficking is a serious offence and anyone found culpable would be dealt with according to law.
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